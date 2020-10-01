Image Source : TWITTER/@COMPLETECARENJ International Coffee Day 2020: Quotes, HD Images, Greeting, Facebook & Instagram Captions for your friends

As they say "Having a bad day? Fix it with coffee!" There is hardly anything that cannot be solved after enjoying a hot cup of coffee on a chilly morning. October 1 is celebrated as International Coffee Day to promote coffee as a beverage. The social media today is flooded with HD images and wishes with people expressing their love for coffee and sharing happiness all around. Drinking coffee also has many health benefits other than lighting up the mood. Here are a few funny quotes, messages and wishes that you should send to your friends to celebrate International Coffee Day 2020.

International Coffee Day 2020: Funny Quotes and Wishes

Coffee is a beverage that puts one to sleep when not drank. - Alphonse Allais Everyone should believe in something. I believe I will have another coffee. But even a bad cup of coffee is better than no coffee at all.- David Lynch The most dangerous drinking game is seeing how long I can go without coffee. The powers of a man’s mind are directly proportional to the quantity of coffee he drinks. - Sir James MacKintosh I believe humans get a lot done, not because we’re smart, but because we have thumbs so we can make coffee. - Flash Rosenberg We want to do a lot of stuff; we’re not in great shape. We didn’t get a good night’s sleep. We’re a little depressed. Coffee solves all these problems in one delightful little cup. - Jerry Seinfeld It’s strange how drinking cups of water seems impossible, but 8 cups of coffee go down like a chubby kid on a see-saw. Coffee connects us in so many ways – to each other, to our senses, and to the earth that supports the coffee trees. - Rohan Marley Good communication is just as stimulating as black coffee, and just as hard to sleep after. - Anne Morrow Lindbergh He was my cream, and I was his coffee - And when you poured us together, it was something. - Josephine Baker

International Coffee Day 2020: HD Images and Quotes

Image Source : TWITTER/@SWANEJONES7

Image Source : TWITTER/@LEARNERCREAMER

Image Source : TWITTER/@CAFEXPERIMENT

Image Source : TWITTER/@PUTHISINURCUP

Image Source : TWITTER/@SWANEJONES7

