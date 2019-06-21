International Yoga Day 2019 LIVE updates: PM Modi leads fifth Yoga Day celebrations in Ranchi

Image Source : PTI PM Modi leads fifth International Yoga Day 2019 celebrations in Ranchi

International Yoga Day 2019 LIVE updates

International Yoga Day is celebrated annually on June 21 for the last five years. In order to make people aware of the magical health benefits of this ancient Indian practice, International Yoga Day was proposed. On December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 as 'International Day of Yoga', months after PM Narendra Modi had discussed the idea. After which a resolution was introduced by India's Ambassador to UN Asoke Mukerji, later it witnessed 177 nations joining as co-sponsors, the highest number ever for any General Assembly resolution. It was adopted under the agenda of 'Global Health and Foreign Policy', resolution 69/131 acknowledged that Yoga provides a holistic approach to health and well-being. This year PM Narendra Modi is all set to celebrate the fifth Yoga Day by performing asanas in Ranchi. Check out all the LIVE updates here-

