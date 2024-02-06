Want an easy breakfast option? Grab your hands on this healthy egg loaf recipe

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Easy egg loaf recipe for breakfast

When it comes to breakfast, simplicity and taste often go hand in hand. One delightful option that satisfies both criteria is the humble yet versatile egg loaf. It is a fantastic breakfast option for busy mornings or lazy weekends alike. With just a few basic ingredients and minimal effort, you can whip up a hearty breakfast that will energize you for the day ahead. Here is an easy recipe for creating a healthy and delicious egg loaf. Following these straightforward steps, you can enjoy a delicious and nutritious meal that will satisfy you until lunchtime. Also, you can customise your egg loaf with your favourite ingredients and flavours, and don't hesitate to experiment with different combinations to suit your taste preferences. Enjoy your homemade egg loaf and start your day off right.

Ingredients Required:

6 eggs

1/4 cup milk (or alternative milk such as almond or soy milk)

1/2 cup shredded cheese (cheddar, mozzarella, or your favorite variety)

Salt and pepper to taste

Optional additions: diced vegetables (bell peppers, onions, spinach, etc.), cooked bacon or sausage, herbs (parsley, chives, etc.)

How to make:

STEP 1: Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Grease a loaf pan with butter or cooking spray to prevent sticking.

STEP 2: In a mixing bowl, crack the eggs and whisk them together until well beaten.

STEP 3: Pour in the milk and whisk again until fully combined. The milk helps to create a fluffy texture in the egg loaf.

STEP 4: Add the shredded cheese to the egg mixture and stir until evenly distributed. The cheese not only adds flavor but also contributes to the richness of the loaf.

STEP 5: Season the mixture with salt and pepper to taste. Remember to go easy on the salt if your cheese is already salty.

STEP 6: If desired, mix in any additional ingredients such as diced vegetables, cooked bacon or sausage, or herbs. These add-ins can elevate the flavor and nutritional value of your egg loaf.

STEP 7: Pour the egg mixture into the greased loaf pan, spreading it out evenly with a spatula.

STEP 8: Place the loaf pan in the preheated oven and bake for 25-30 minutes, until the egg loaf is set in the center and golden brown on top.

STEP 9: Once cooked, remove the egg loaf from the oven and let it cool for a few minutes before slicing.

STEP 10: Serve slices of the egg loaf warm alongside your favourite breakfast accompaniments such as toast, fresh fruit, or a simple salad.

