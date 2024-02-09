Tomato Chutney to Carrot and Ginger Chutney: 5 weight loss-friendly chutney recipes with low calories

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 5 weight loss-friendly chutney recipes with low calories

When it comes to weight loss, every calorie counts. But that doesn't mean you have to sacrifice flavour to shed those extra pounds. Chutneys, a staple in Indian cuisine, are not only delicious but can also be incredibly nutritious and low in calories. Here are 5 mouthwatering chutney recipes that are perfect for those looking to trim down without compromising on taste.

Mint and coriander chutney:

This refreshing chutney combines the vibrant flavours of fresh mint and coriander, along with a kick of ginger and green chilli. Mint is known for its digestive properties and can help soothe the stomach, aiding in digestion and reducing bloating. Coriander is rich in antioxidants and has been linked to improving cholesterol levels. Together, these ingredients stimulate the metabolism and promote healthy digestion, making it easier to burn calories and shed excess weight.

Tomato chutney:

With the tanginess of tomatoes and the warmth of cumin seeds and garlic, this chutney is a flavorful addition to any meal. Tomatoes are low in calories and high in fibre, which helps keep you feeling full and satisfied for longer periods, reducing the likelihood of overeating. Additionally, the antioxidants present in tomatoes may help boost metabolism and facilitate fat burning, making this chutney a great ally in weight loss efforts.

Coconut curry leaf chutney:

Coconut curry leaf chutney combines the richness of coconut with the aromatic curry leaves, offering a flavorful and nutritious option. Coconut provides healthy fats for satiety, while curry leaves aid digestion and metabolism. This South Indian delicacy adds flavour to meals while supporting weight loss efforts with its low-calorie and antioxidant-rich ingredients.

Apple and cinnamon chutney:

This sweet and spicy chutney combines the crispness of apples with the warmth of cinnamon, creating a delightful flavour profile. Apples are high in fibre and water content, both of which contribute to a feeling of fullness and aid in weight management by reducing calorie intake. Cinnamon is believed to help regulate blood sugar levels, preventing spikes and crashes that can lead to cravings and overeating. By satisfying your sweet tooth without adding excess calories, this chutney supports healthy weight loss.

Carrot and ginger chutney:

Packed with the goodness of carrots and the zing of ginger, this chutney is not only delicious but also beneficial for weight loss. Carrots are low in calories and high in fibre, making them a perfect snack for satisfying hunger cravings without derailing your diet. Ginger has thermogenic properties, meaning it can help increase the body's temperature and metabolism, leading to more calories burned throughout the day. By incorporating this chutney into your meals, you can boost your metabolism and support your weight loss journey.

