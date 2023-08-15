Plant-Based Diet: 5 quick vegan recipes for healthy mornings

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Here are 5 quick vegan recipes for healthy mornings.

Welcome to the world of plant-based eating! Going vegan is becoming increasingly popular as people look for ways to improve their health and reduce their environmental impact. Eating a plant-based diet has been associated with a lower risk of chronic diseases, improved mental health, and even reversed Type 2 diabetes.

However, after going vegan, one of the most common questions people ask is: “What will I eat?” The truth is, there are so many delicious vegan recipes out there that you will never run out of ideas. Here are five quick vegan recipes to get your mornings off to a healthy start.

Blueberry Oatmeal Pancakes: Start your morning with a stack of fluffy vegan pancakes that are bursting with juicy blueberries! All you need is rolled oats, almond milk, maple syrup, baking powder, and fresh blueberries. Mix the wet ingredients together, then add in the dry ingredients and whisk until smooth. Heat a pan with a little oil or vegan butter, then pour the batter in and cook until golden brown. Top with more blueberries and maple syrup for a special breakfast treat.

Avocado Toast: This classic breakfast is easy and oh-so-yummy! Toast some whole wheat bread, then mash up half an avocado and spread it on top. Sprinkle on some salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes for extra flavour. If you’re feeling extra adventurous, add some diced tomatoes or sliced radish on top.

Banana Date Smoothie: Whip up a nutrient-packed smoothie in just 5 minutes. Combine banana, dates, almond milk, ice cubes, chia seeds, and cinnamon in a blender until smooth. If you’re feeling extra fancy, add a scoop of vanilla protein powder or peanut butter for an extra boost of protein.

Veggie Scramble: Start your day off right with a veggie-packed scramble. Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add in chopped veggies like onions, bell peppers, spinach, mushrooms, etc., and stir until they are cooked through. Crack some eggs into the pan and scramble them together with the veggies. Add some nutritional yeast for cheesy flavour and top with your favourite hot sauce.

Overnight Oats: This no-cook breakfast is perfect for busy mornings! Just mix together rolled oats, almond milk, chia seeds, flaxseed meal, maple syrup or honey, vanilla extract and any other desired add-ins (like cocoa powder or shredded coconut). Pour the mixture into a jar or container and let it rest overnight in the fridge before you enjoy it in the morning.

These five quick vegan recipes are great for busy mornings but they are also super healthy too! Eating a plant-based diet doesn’t have to be complicated or time-consuming – all you need is some creativity and the right ingredients to make delicious meals quickly and easily. So give these recipes a try and start your mornings off right!

Read More Lifestyle News