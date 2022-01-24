Move over hot chocolate, try these 3 cocktails to help fight winter doldrums

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Try these 3 cocktails to help fight winter doldrums

According to IMD, a severe cold wave is very likely in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Gujarat over the next five days. Central and northwest India will witness a temperature drop of three to five degrees Celsius. This nippy weather calls for something warm.

Move over your hot chocolate and find respite in these sophisticated warm cocktails that you can stir to perfection, right at home.

Tennessee coffee

Ingredients:

60 ml Jack Daniel's Old No. 7

1 Mug Coffee

1 tsp Brown Sugar

Coffee Creamer

Whipped Cream (Garnish)

Coffee Beans (Garnish)

Method:

Pour Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 into a mug of coffee.

Add cream and a spoonful of brown sugar.

Top with whipped cream and coffee beans.

Stir.

Garnish:Whip Cream and Coffee Beans

Tennessee Toddy

Ingredients:

60 ml Jack Daniel's Old No. 7

15 ml honey

15 ml lemon juice

Cinnamon stick

120 ml hot water

Instructions

Pour Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 into a heavy mug.

Add honey, cinnamon stick, and lemon juice.

Top with hot water and stir.

Holiday with Honey

Ingredients:

45 ml Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey

15 ml Vanilla Liqueur

15 ml Heavy Cream

90 ml Hot Coffee

Method: