Move over hot chocolate, try these 3 cocktails to help fight winter doldrums

According to IMD, a severe cold wave is very likely in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Gujarat over the next five days. Central and northwest India will witness a temperature drop of three to five degrees Celsius. This nippy weather calls for something warm.
Move over your hot chocolate and find respite in these sophisticated warm cocktails that you can stir to perfection, right at home.
Tennessee coffee
Ingredients:
- 60 ml Jack Daniel's Old No. 7
- 1 Mug Coffee
- 1 tsp Brown Sugar
- Coffee Creamer
- Whipped Cream (Garnish)
- Coffee Beans (Garnish)
Method:
- Pour Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 into a mug of coffee.
- Add cream and a spoonful of brown sugar.
- Top with whipped cream and coffee beans.
- Stir.
- Garnish:Whip Cream and Coffee Beans
Tennessee Toddy
Ingredients:
- 60 ml Jack Daniel's Old No. 7
- 15 ml honey
- 15 ml lemon juice
- Cinnamon stick
- 120 ml hot water
Instructions
- Pour Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 into a heavy mug.
- Add honey, cinnamon stick, and lemon juice.
- Top with hot water and stir.
Holiday with Honey
Ingredients:
- 45 ml Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey
- 15 ml Vanilla Liqueur
- 15 ml Heavy Cream
- 90 ml Hot Coffee
Method:
- Stir and serve in a mug.
- Garnish with whipped cream and cinnamon.