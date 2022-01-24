Monday, January 24, 2022
     
Move over hot chocolate, try these 3 cocktails to help fight winter doldrums

Move over your hot chocolate and find respite in these sophisticated warm cocktails that you can stir to perfection, right at home.

New Delhi Published on: January 24, 2022 18:35 IST
According to IMD, a severe cold wave is very likely in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Gujarat over the next five days. Central and northwest India will witness a temperature drop of three to five degrees Celsius. This nippy weather calls for something warm.

Move over your hot chocolate and find respite in these sophisticated warm cocktails that you can stir to perfection, right at home.

Tennessee coffee

Ingredients:

  • 60 ml Jack Daniel's Old No. 7
  • 1 Mug Coffee
  • 1 tsp Brown Sugar
  • Coffee Creamer
  • Whipped Cream (Garnish)
  • Coffee Beans (Garnish)

Method:

  • Pour Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 into a mug of coffee.
  • Add cream and a spoonful of brown sugar.
  • Top with whipped cream and coffee beans.
  • Stir.
  • Garnish:Whip Cream and Coffee Beans

Tennessee Toddy

Ingredients:

  • 60 ml Jack Daniel's Old No. 7
  • 15 ml honey
  • 15 ml lemon juice
  • Cinnamon stick
  • 120 ml hot water

Instructions

  • Pour Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 into a heavy mug.
  • Add honey, cinnamon stick, and lemon juice.
  • Top with hot water and stir.

Holiday with Honey

Ingredients:

  • 45 ml Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey
  • 15 ml Vanilla Liqueur
  • 15 ml Heavy Cream
  • 90 ml Hot Coffee

Method:

  • Stir and serve in a mug.
  • Garnish with whipped cream and cinnamon.

 

