Local flavours to portion control: The possible future of India’s healthy snacking industry

The future of India’s healthy snacking industry appears to be promising as it is witnessing significant growth helped by a mosaic of trends such as health consciousness, innovation, and convenience without compromising our health. In this article, the team at ProV Foods elaborated on the upcoming trends that are likely to predict and dictate the trajectory of this dynamic sector.

Portion Control Revolution: The future of healthy snacking in India is gravitating towards personalized, tech-driven solutions, notably focusing on intelligent portion control. Shalin Khanna, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of ProV Foods highlighted the shift towards miniaturized meals as a significant trend. "There will be a surge in demand for snack options that imitate full meals, offering convenient yet nutritionally dense alternatives," Khanna stated.

The Quest for Balanced Nutrition: A prominent trend is the growing preference for a balanced, plant-centric diet among consumers. Deepak Agrawal, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer of ProV Foods, emphasized the surge in innovative plant-based snack options and the rising demand for protein-rich snacks. "Consumers seek snacks that combine taste with balanced nutrition," Agrawal explained.

A prominent trend is the growing preference for a balanced, plant-centric diet among consumers. Deepak Agrawal, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer of ProV Foods, emphasized the surge in innovative plant-based snack options and the rising demand for protein-rich snacks. "Consumers seek snacks that combine taste with balanced nutrition," Agrawal explained. Focus on Local Flavours and Clean Labels: Another forecasted trend is the shift towards clean labels becoming the new norm in the industry. DP Jhawar, Managing Director of ProV, highlighted the growing consumer demand for transparency, leading brands towards cleaner formulations and sustainable practices. Additionally, there’s an anticipation of hyper-localization in snacks, tailored to specific regional tastes. "Snack choices will celebrate local flavors, reflecting an appreciation of diverse culinary traditions," Jhawar predicted.

In conclusion, India's healthy snacking industry is poised for substantial growth driven by personalized portion control, a focus on balanced nutrition, and an embrace of local flavors and clean labels. These trends illustrate a significant shift towards snacks that prioritize both health and taste preferences, marking an exciting evolution in the snacking landscape.

