Learn about THESE 4 side effects of mixing salt in your buttermilk

According to science, more than one thousand billion bacteria are present in our intestines which keep the digestive system active. When we are sleeping at night, these bacteria produce chemicals that prevent the production of acid in the stomach. Most people drink buttermilk at lunch and dinner. Consuming it not only strengthens our digestive system but also energizes the body. However, many people add spices and mint chutney to enhance its taste. Mix black salt or common salt. Doing this can attack the good bacteria and cause great harm to our stomachs. That is why it is said that buttermilk mixed with salt should not be used even by mistake.

Side effects of mixing salt with buttermilk

Increasing the taste of buttermilk with salt is dangerous: After eating a full meal, most people like to drink buttermilk or whey to digest it. Its consumption provides relief from problems like lethargy, fatigue, heaviness in the stomach, and flatulence. But keep in mind that do not add salt to it to enhance its taste. Doing this has a bad effect on the stomach. Has a bad effect on good bacteria: Doing this starts having a bad effect on the good bacteria present in the stomach. However, there are many benefits of drinking plain buttermilk. Curd which is a food rich in probiotics and is considered very good for our gut health. It is considered a friend of good bacteria. These properties of curd are also found in buttermilk and lassi made from curd. But when salt is added to buttermilk, it reduces the activity and effect of probiotics. It has a direct effect on bacteria. Due to this, the good bacteria in the stomach start dying. Curd has advantages and disadvantages in Ayurveda: Since curd is a sour or acidic substance, its consumption is beneficial for health. Many of its benefits have been described in Ayurveda, but it has also been advised to take some precautions related to its consumption. Eating curd mixed with salt repeatedly can increase phlegm and bile in the body, which can spoil your overall health. Acidity problem: According to experts, eating buttermilk mixed with salt leads to a deficiency of good bacteria. By doing this acidity becomes a major reason. Because good bacteria produce chemicals that prevent acidity from forming. Therefore, drinking buttermilk mixed with salt increases acidity. This is the reason why drinking buttermilk mixed with salt is prohibited. ​

