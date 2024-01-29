Cherry Elixir to Magnesium Mix: 5 beverages to get respite from headache

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Beverages to get respite from headaches.

Sometimes the most inopportune times can bring on headaches, leaving us looking for relief. Although there isn't a single drink that works for everyone, several offer ingredients that could help reduce heart palpitations. Let's look at five drinks that might provide some relief.

Hydration Heroes:

Dehydration is a common culprit behind headaches. Reaching for a glass of water is often the simplest remedy. Herbal teas, like peppermint or chamomile, not only hydrate but also contain compounds that may provide relaxation, offering relief from tension headaches.

"Herbal teas with chamomile and peppermint are hydration heroes that work wonders for headache relief via different processes. Menthol, which is found in peppermint, helps to ease tension headaches by promoting blood flow and relaxing muscles. It has a calming impact in addition to its cooling sensation. Chamomile's relaxing properties help to reduce tension, which is a typical headache trigger. Both teas can reduce headaches caused by dehydration by increasing overall hydration," says Nutritionist Apurva Agarwal.

Caffeine Kick:

For those accustomed to a morning coffee ritual, the caffeine in coffee can constrict blood vessels, potentially easing the pain. Green tea, with its moderate caffeine content and antioxidants, might offer a gentler alternative. However, it's crucial not to overdo it, as too much caffeine can lead to rebound headaches.

According to Nutritionist Apurva Green tea and coffee both contain caffeine, which is well known for its ability to relieve headaches. She asserts, "It relieves pressure that can lead to headaches by narrowing blood vessels and decreasing blood flow in the brain. Both tension headaches and migraines are less common thanks to this dual mechanism. Drinking green tea or coffee in moderation might be a quick and all-natural way to help reduce headache symptoms."

Ginger Infusion:

Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties that could make it a contender for headache relief. Create a soothing ginger tea by steeping fresh ginger slices in hot water. This concoction not only helps with inflammation but also calms the stomach, addressing any potential nausea associated with headaches.

The natural cure of ginger infusion works wonders for headaches. Nutritionist Apurva adds, "It has gingerol, a bioactive substance that blocks the brain's pain pathways to lessen discomfort. Ginger also increases blood flow, which reduces stress and helps with headache relief. People can use the ginger infusion to get its medicinal benefits, which makes it calming and all-encompassing."

Magnesium Mix:

Magnesium deficiency has been linked to migraines. Almond milk, rich in magnesium, can be a tasty solution. Blending it with a banana, which also contains magnesium, creates a delicious smoothie that might aid in preventing or alleviating headaches. It's a nutritious option that doubles as a delightful treat.

Nutritionist Apurva says that the magnesium in almond milk helps to relax muscles, which relieves tension that can cause headaches. "Magnesium also promotes healthy nerve function, which lessens headache frequency and intensity. Regularly consuming almond milk may help increase magnesium intake overall, which may help avoid headaches," adds Nutritionist Apurva.

Cherry Elixir:

Tart cherry juice boasts anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. These qualities may help reduce headache intensity and duration. Incorporating this vibrant juice into your daily routine might be a flavorful way to fend off those pesky headaches.

"Rich in antioxidants, especially anthocyanins, Tart cherry juice has anti-inflammatory qualities that could potentially reduce headache pain. These substances may lessen headache-related stress and discomfort since they have been shown to lower inflammation and oxidative stress," says Nutritionist Apurva.

However, finding the right beverage to complement your headache management strategy might just be a sip away.

(With IANS Inputs)

