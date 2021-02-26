Image Source : FILE IMAGE Protein Day 2021: Food items to replace eggs, chicken with the spread of bird flu

Our country has been hit by Bird Flu and with the rapid rise in cases, many people have decided to steer clear of eating eggs, poultry, and other forms of bird meat. For fitness enthusiasts, the fight to meet the protein requirement in their bodies has become critical. Today as the world commemorates Protein Day. We bring to you some options which you can try replacing with eggs and chicken.

Broccoli

Broccoli is relatively high in protein compared to other vegetables. It has high water content, 1 cup (91 grams) of broccoli provides 3 grams of protein.

{img-97194}

Grains

There are various grains that are a rich source of protein. Amaranth, the gluten-free grain is a source of complete protein. 1 cupful of amaranth provides approximately 9 grams of protein. Buckwheat, quinoa, barley, jowar and many other millets are nutritiously dense, apart from rich in proteins.

{img-34988}

Legumes and pulses

Legumes and pulses are a popular choice of vegetarians when it comes to the intake of protein. Moong Dal, Toor dal or Arhar dal, Masoor Dal, etc are a perfect source of protein. Apart from pulses rajma, chole and chana also make up for an appropriate source of protein.

{img-43671}

Soybean or Tofu

Soybean is considered as a whole source of protein as provides almost all the essential amino acids. Tofu is made from soya milk.

{img-64385}

Paneer or Cottage Cheese

Paneer is one of the most reliable sources of protein for people who would like to avoid eating chicken or eggs. 100 grams of paneer has around 14 grams of protein.

{img-84457}