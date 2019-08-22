Janmashtami 2019: Special traditional dishes and desserts to offer on Lord Krishna's birthday

Janmashtami 2019: Special traditional dishes and desserts to offer to Lord Krishna on his birthday

Janmashtami 2019 special dishes and desserts: Lord Krishna's birth brings not only joy and happiness in our life but also makes the entire world merry. On this auspicious day of Lord Krishna's Janamashtami, people offer different sweets and deserts to little Bal Gopal. Usually, ladies in Indian household observe fast for the whole day and right at 12 at midnight after the birth of Lord Krishna, they open their fast with Prasad. Many delicacies are prepared to be offered to Lord Krishna and we all understand his love for food and makhan. Thus, milk, butter, fruits, etc. are used in large number to prepare different dishes and desserts for Krishna.

Listed below are some of the traditional dishes and desserts we must prepare at home to offer to Lord Krishna

Makhan Mishri

One of the most common Prasad offered to Lord Krishna is Makhan Mishri. Since childhood, Lord Krishna is fond of eating Makhan and we have heard ample stories about the same. It is easy to prepare and most loved by Bal Gopal.

Charnamrit

We often see the priest offering us Charnamrit after we worship God. It is a concoction of many ingredients like fresh milk, curd, ghee, honey, sugar/jaggery, tulsi leaves and makhana. It can be offered as the first prasad after offering it to Lord Krishna.

Kheer

There are many ways to prepare kheer by experimenting with the ingredients. One can make Makhana kheer, sabudana kheer, rice kheer, dry fruits kheer etc. To add flavour to it, add little saffron and cardamom, kevada to it.

Panjiri Laddoo

Panjiri Laddoo is one of the most favourite of people in Indian household. Adding lot many ingredients like cashew nuts, almonds, pistachios, raisings, fox nuts, sugar, desi ghee, etc., Panjiri Laddoo becomes healthy and energy-giving at the same time. It can be used as Prasad and can be offered to Lord Krishna too.

Sabudana Khichdi

We generally prepare Sabudana khichdi is a light snack item or during the fasting days. It can be prepared on Janamashtami too. Try to prepare it in sendha namak so that it is fit to consume while observing fast. You can add potatoes, peanuts, and lemon juice, etc. to it. It can be used in Chappan Bhog offered to Lord Krishna.

Laddoo

Rava Laddoo, Coconut Laddoo, etc. can be made to offer to Lord Krishna as his love for food is immense. Add nuts, dry fruits, coconut, fox nuts, ghee, etc. to bind the ingredients together.