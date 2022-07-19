Malaika to Hina Khan, celebs swear by traditional yet modern bridalwear collections from Annu's Creation

Follow us on Image Source : SOURCED Modern bridalwear collections from Annu's Creation

Malaika Arora and various other Bollywood celebrities have always tried to put the best foot forward when it comes to making a style statement. We live in fast-changing times and just like everything, clothing-related demands are also changing. Especially when it's about bridalwear, the requirements have evolved a lot in the past few years. While the look has to be traditional everyone wants a contemporary touch to it. Annu's Creation is a designer brand that is generating huge buzz in the fashion market these days because it checks all the boxes when it comes to bridalwear.

Annu’s Creation has everything an Indian bride looks for, courtesy its traditional yet modern touch for today's women and tell a tale of beauty and grace. And if in case the wide range of bridalwear doesn't offer what you are looking for, Annu's Creation also offers custom designs so that every bride can have exactly what she has been dreaming of.

The brand has already become a household name in Gujarat and the name is fast spreading nationwide. Some of the biggest celebs in the entertainment industry have also flaunted Annu's Creation.

Talking about the celeb clients, Malaika Arora rocked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2021 wearing an ethereal ensemble by Annu's Creation. She looked dreamy in the red lehenga and turned many heads. Even Hina Khan and Mouni Roy have stunned their fans in the designs of Annu's Creations.

Recently the brand recreated Alia Bhatt's wedding look with internet sensation Neha Jethwani in an elegant yet minimal ivory mirror lehenga. The look turned out to be absolutely terrific and it's tough to take our eyes off it.

Vadodara-based, Annu Patel founded Annu's Creation in 2011 when she was just a student at INIFD, Vadodara. Since then, Annu has followed her passion and has taken the brand to new heights. The brand recently launched a new collection, Folktale. For this, the designer has taken inspiration from the craftsmanship of the folk tribes of Kutch. The collection combines modern techniques with folk heritage and creates bright and vibrant pieces perfect for the modern-day bride who wants to stay in touch with her roots.