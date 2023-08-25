Kiara, Tamannaah, Kareena, and Anushka set new trend with airport fashion

Follow us on Image Source : VIRALBHAYANI Bollywood actresses setting new trends via airport looks

Celebrities are taking ethnic airport looks to a whole new level. Kiara Advani, Tamannaah and Anushka Sharma have been spotted rocking stylish kurta sets and sarees during their travels. Their choice of ethnic attire adds a touch of elegance and comfort to their airport fashion. Whether it's a vibrant kurta paired with palazzos or a stunning saree with contemporary twists, these celebrities know how to make a statement while embracing their Indian roots. Their ethnic airport looks to serve as a great source of inspiration for those who want to showcase their cultural heritage while staying fashionable.

Let's take a closer look at these celebrities and their stunning ethnic airport looks:

Kareena Kapoor Khan:

Kareena Kapoor Khan is renowned for her preference for cosy salwar kurtas, frequently being observed donning cotton kurtas and pyjamas when travelling through airports.

Janhvi Kapoor:

For those who admire Janhvi Kapoor, her affection for modest kurtas is common knowledge. These kurtas aren't just restricted to informal occasions; she incorporates them into her wardrobe while journeying for both professional engagements and relaxation.

Sara Ali Khan:

Similar to Janhvi Kapoor, Ali Khan is frequently seen wearing cotton kurta pyjamas combined with lovely dupattas. Unquestionably, these outfits have seamlessly integrated into her airport fashion.

Anushka Sharma:

Completing the ensemble with a 'No Makeup look', the actress confidently showcased a white tote bag. With a pair of flat shoes adorning her feet, she emitted a natural radiance while offering a wave to the paparazzi, who were capturing the moments on camera.

Tamannah Bhatia:

Tamannah was spotted donning a Chanderi Kurta in a shade of blue, matched elegantly with a pair of pants. This traditional attire unquestionably turned heads, showcasing a straight-cut kurta that featured a delicate lace design along the neckline, complemented by organza lace accents on the sleeves and hem.

Kiara Advani:

Exuding sheer grace, the Shershaah diva emanated an aura of refinement in a vibrant yellow kurta adorned with intricate white floral patterns. This was impeccably matched with corresponding trousers and sandals. Her makeup was understated, with captivating kajal defining her eyes, and she allowed her hair to cascade freely.

