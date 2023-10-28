Karwa Chauth 2023: 5 ways to re-use your wedding couture on the auspicious festival

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ways to re-use your wedding couture on Karwa Chauth 2023.

The festival of Karwa Chauth is a special occasion for married Hindu women, who observe a day-long fast for the long and healthy life of their husbands. This festival holds great significance in Indian culture and is celebrated with much zeal and enthusiasm. It is a time when women dress up in traditional attire and adorn themselves with beautiful jewellery. Many women also choose to wear their wedding couture on this auspicious day, making it even more special and memorable. This year, Karwa Chauth will be observed on November 1.

But what happens to these expensive and exquisite outfits after the wedding day? Do they just sit in our closets for years, only to be taken out for special occasions? Well, not anymore! With Karwa Chauth 2023 just around the corner, it's time to give a new life to your wedding couture by reusing it in unique ways. Here are five ways to re-use your wedding couture on this auspicious festival:

Mix and Match

Who says you have to wear your entire wedding outfit as it is? Mix and match different elements of your wedding attire to create a new and unique look. For instance, pair your bridal lehenga with a contrasting blouse or dupatta to give it a completely different feel. You can also wear your wedding saree with a different blouse or drape it in a different style. This will not only give you a new look but also make your outfit stand out.

Accessorise

Accessories can make or break an outfit, and your wedding couture is no exception. Instead of investing in new jewellery, use the ones you wore on your wedding day to accessorize your Karwa Chauth outfit. You can also add some new elements like a maang tikka or a waist belt to give your outfit a fresh look. If you wore heavy jewellery on your wedding day, opt for minimalistic pieces to balance out the look.

Revamp your Dupatta

The dupatta is an essential part of a traditional Indian outfit, and it can be a versatile piece to re-use on Karwa Chauth. You can drape it in different styles, like a saree pallu or a half saree, to give your outfit a new look. You can also use your wedding dupatta as a stole or a scarf to add an element of elegance to your attire. If your dupatta has heavy embroidery or work, you can even use it as a statement piece by draping it over a plain kurta or dress.

Experiment with Blouses

Blouses are often overlooked when it comes to re-using wedding couture, but they can be the key to creating a unique and stylish look. If you have a heavily embellished blouse, you can pair it with a simple saree or lehenga to balance out the look. You can also wear your blouse with a pair of palazzo pants or dhoti pants for a fusion look. Another way to re-use your blouse is by layering it over a dress or skirt to give it an ethnic touch.

Convert Lehenga into Anarkali

If you have a wedding lehenga that you don't see yourself wearing again, why not convert it into an Anarkali? This way, you can use the skirt of your lehenga and pair it with a contrasting top to create an Anarkali-style outfit. This will not only give you a new outfit but also save you from the hassle of getting a new one stitched. You can also add some statement jewellery and accessories to complete the look.

ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2023: Can unmarried girls also observe fast? Here's what astrologers suggest

Read More Lifestyle News