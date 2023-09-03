Gadar 2 success party: Who wore what at Sunny Deol's star-studded celebration?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Gadar 2 success party

Anil Sharma's film Gadar 2 broke records at the box office and became the third-highest-grossing Hindi film. Starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel as Tara Singh and Sakeena respectively, the film crossed Rs 500 crore in India on Sunday. To celebrate the success of the film, the makers threw a party which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan.

Take a look at who wore what at the star-studded success party of Gadar 2

Ananya Panday exuded charm in a lilac-coloured statement top and paired it with an olive mini skirt. The top had a long trail attached to one of its sleeves with a giant rose-shaped structure on the skirt. She completed the look with a sleek ponytail and a pair of feathery heels.

Ananya Panday

Sara Ali Khan appeared in a hot pink jumpsuit. She kept her hair loose and completed the look with a pair of maroon peep-toe heels.

Sara Ali Khan with Ibrahim Ali Khan

Kriti Sanon never fails to stun her fans with her fashion statements. The actor does not believe in experimenting and chooses bodycon dresses for the safe side, which works for her every time. For the Gadar 2 success party, Kriti opted for a bodycon midi dress with sheer sleeves. The dress also had ruched details. She finished her look with a minimal makeup look and a pair of nude high heels.

Kriti Sanon

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were a major couple goals at the Gadar 2 success party as they twined in black. While Kiara donned a velvet dress with feather details on the neck, Sidharth sported a shirt and a pair of matching denims.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Ameesha Patel channeled her inner Kardashians as she slipped into a body-hugging gown. The golden-coloured gown had a corset and sheer detailing. The ensemble also had a few intricate patterns below the chest area. She completed her look with a pair of golden high heels.

Ameesha Patel

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan to play special role in Suhana Khan's spy thriller? More deets inside

Read More Lifestyle News