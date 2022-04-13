Fashion Alert: Check out Kangana Ranaut’s 5 bold looks from her show Lock Upp

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANARANAUT Kangana Ranaut in emerald tail coat pants for Lock Upp

The bold and beautiful actress of B-town, Kangana Ranaut is known for her otherworldly fashion choices. Be it her traditional looks in suits and saris or western looks in powerful pantsuits and dresses, she shines in every outfit and carries them effortlessly. As the actress is hosting her first reality show, Lock Upp, she has been seen in her sartorial best. She has been opting for some bold looks lately which are raising the bar to another level. Let's check out our Dhaakad actress's bold looks that she pulled off with oomph.

Recently, the actress was seen in a purple shimmery bold dress by Maison Valentino's spring-summer 2022 collection. The gown featured a thigh-high slit, plunging neckline, and trailing cape sleeves. Keeping it minimal, she accessorized it with a gold chain and gladiator sandals. The actress styled her hair in a sleek center-parted hair bun with purple-blue-black eyes, a hint of blush, and nude lip color.

Next, Kangana turned heads in a white strapless jumpsuit made of crepe and satin material with a fitted bodice and straight pants. The dress had a short train on one side. The Dhaakad actress' hair was styled in a way that gave her a heavenly vibe. She accessorized her look with gold studs and rings and completed it with vibrant makeup.

Kangana never fails to flaunt the latest fashion trends. For one of her appearances in the show, the diva was styled by Sukriti Grover in an emerald tailcoat, with matching pants from Helen Anthony. She paired her look with gold hoop earrings, golden heels, and her hair tied in a bun.

Kangana has proved that sequin can never go out of fashion as she wore a beautiful neon green strappy dress with matching heels and a silver layered neckpiece. Completing her look with a centre braid ponytail and minimal makeup, she attracted attention with that layer of an orange eyeliner.

Kangana Ranaut amplified the glam quotient in a full black sequinned attire with a dramatic sleeve, bold eye makeup, and a braided hairdo. Fashion stylist Sukriti Grover again won brownie points for her work.