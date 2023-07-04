Diana Penty makes a stylish statement in Rahul Mishra's creation at Paris Haute Couture Week

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Diana Penty stuns in Rahul Mishra's creation at Paris Haute Couture Week.

It was all eyes on Diana Penty at the Paris Couture Week 2023-2024 when she stepped out in Rahul Mishra's stunning creation. She made a stylish statement in a gorgeous plunge-neck bustier with intricate gold embroidery paired with denim pants. The look was completed with a pair of statement earrings and side-parted open wavy locks.

The fashion world is abuzz with admiration for Diana's look as she graced the fashion extravaganza with Rahul Mishra's 'We, The People' Couture Fall 2023 collection. Diana Penty looked alluring in the gorgeous ensemble from Rahul Mishra's collection, which was adorned with intricate gold embroidery. Diana completed the look with subtle makeup that highlighted her features perfectly. She accessorised the outfit with an embellished gold clutch bag, gold and black pumps and tinted sunglasses. Her overall look was one of effortless sophistication and style, making her the talk of the town at Paris Couture Week 2023-2024.

While sharing her pictures from the Paris Fashion Week on Instagram, she wrote, "Just had to kick start Paris Couture Week with Indian designer Rahul Mishra. And what an evening it was! So incredible to see our own Rahul get the respect and love he deserves for his outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal work."

The attention Diana's outfit garnered was just a testament to the genius of Rahul Mishra, who is one of India's leading couturiers. His intricate designs and exquisite craftsmanship have won him several awards and accolades throughout his career. Rahul Mishra is known for his unique designs that blend traditional Indian aesthetics with modern silhouettes. He has showcased his collections in several international fashion shows, including at the prestigious Paris Couture Week. His signature look is an amalgamation of handcrafted details and timeless craftsmanship.

However, with this appearance, Diana Penty has once again proved that she is a master of style and grace. Her impeccable taste in fashion makes her the perfect ambassador for Rahul Mishra's creations. She has time and again proved her versatility as an actress as well as a fashionista, and never fails to make heads turn with her sartorial choices.

