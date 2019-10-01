These pictures of Bollywood divas in sizzling swimsuits will make you want to hit the beach right away!

Beaches seem to be the second home to our Bollywood babes and we have no reason to complain. Their beautiful pictures are a treat to our eyes and we wish they keep 'em coming. Just in case you were looking for inspiration to don a sexy swimsuit on your next beach vacay, we have a list of 7 super hot swimwear looks by our B-town babes that you are totally going to love!
*starts planning a vacay right away*
1. Maliaka Arora
Malaika can officially be called the 'beach princess'. She seems to love the sea and the result is super-hot pictures that we love! Wearing a monokini with chainmail print, she looks super hot while being all covered up. You must definitely give this look a try if you're trying a swimsuit for the first time.
2. Katrina Kaif
We don't know what we like more in the picture, Katrina's swimsuit or her smile. Donning a really sexy version of a monokini, this swimsuit look is perfect for people who are looking to try a swimsuit without showing too much skin. The colour combination looks great on her too!
3. Jacqueline Fernandez
As if her body was not goals enough, here she is making us drool over that beautiful swimsuit. Featuring a halter-neckline with blue floral vine print, she looks like a bohemian dream. That straw hat is the exact thing that was needed.
4. Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma looks like a super cute candy in her orange striped separates. Take cues on how to wear a bikini without looking too revealing. She is wearing a full high-waisted coverage bottom, which is a perfect way to look sexy without revealing too much!
5. Disha Patani
Disha Patani has one of the hottest bodies in B-town and this hot pink monokini is totally doing justice to her sexy frame. The swimsuit has a chain in the front and a little cut-out detail in the front but it is the colour that is making the swimsuit stand out. Take inspiration from Disha and go for the boldest possible colour for a swimsuit look that stands out.
6. Shilpa Shetty
With a body like that, Shilpa Shetty can easily give a 20-year-old run for the money. Learn from her how to make statements without trying too hard. Her one-shoulder, cutout from the waist monokini is the perfect example of that. We love the half print bohemian detailing going on, makes a simple swimsuit look interesting totally!