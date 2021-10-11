Follow us on Image Source : ARNAB MITRA Durga Puja 2021: Day and date-wise pujo chart, Sindoor Utsav, History and Significance

The markets are filled with different colours and lights once again as it is the time of Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations. This time of the year is always filled with enthusiasm and happiness. The nine-day long Navratri festivities are going on and Monday (October 11) marks the first day of Durga Puja. During this time, one can spot the most beautiful idols of the Goddess Durga and also enjoy endless rounds of shopping. According to the Hindu calendar, Durga Puja begins from the Shashthi of Shardiya Navratri. This holy puja is especially performed in many places including West Bengal, Bihar, Tripura, Odisha. In this 5-day long festival, Maa Durga, Maa Lakshmi, Maa Saraswati, Lord Ganesha and Kartikeya are worshipped.

Durga Puja 2021: History and Significance

A symbol of strength, protection and destruction, this festival established the belief that Goddess Durga uses her divine wrath on demonic powers and protects her devotees. The four-day festival of Shardiya Navratri is celebrated all over the country. This year Durga Puja festivities begin on 10th October.

The festival is celebrated with most zeal in Bengal where people welcome the Goddess in their homes and worship her. According to the legend, Goddess Durga defeated demon god Asura in a battle which is why this festival is celebrated as the victory of good over evil.

On Dashmi, the idols of Maa Durga are immersed in water. Women also indulge in "sindoor khela," a celebration wherein women apply sindoor or vermillion to each other. This signifies wishing a happy married life.

Durga Puja 2021: Day and Date wise calendar

11 October (Day 1): Welcome the idols of Maa Durga, Kalparambh

12 October (Day 2): Navpatrika Puja

13 October (Day 3): Kumari Puja, Sandhi Puja

14October (Day 4): Mahanavami, Navami Homa, Durga sacrifice

15 October (Day 5): Sindoor Utsav, Durga Visarjan, Vijayadashami

What is Dhunuchi Dance?

Dhunuchi dance is a very ancient tradition of Bengal whose glimpse can be seen in every Durga Puja pandal. Actually, Dhunuchi is a pot of clay in which dry coconut, burning coal, camphor and a little havan material are kept. The art of dancing holding this clay dhunuchi in hand is called dhunuchi dance. Aarti of Maa Durga is performed by Dhunuchi itself. Also called the Yaga dance, it starts from Saptami and continues till Navami.

On this day the Goddess is welcomed with great pomp and show. In the evening, the clans are decorated with paan, vermilion, alta, sheela, paddy etc. Along with this, the Goddess is welcomed amidst the sound of the conch shell, drum, it is called Amratron and Adhivas - the realization of Maya.

The idol of Maa Durga is established on this day of Maha Saptami. Along with this, on this day there is a great bath, a great arrival with the establishment of life.

What is Sindoor Utsav?

Married women apply vermilion on the forehead of the Goddess and offer sweets after which all the other women apply vermilion on each other's forehead.