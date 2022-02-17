Skincare Regime: Unwind and pamper your skin after a long day

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Skincare tricks and tips to swear by

Just like your body needs sleep and relaxation to rejuvenate, your skin also requires some extra effort to glow and look younger. These days, long working hours and poor eating habits have become a lifestyle for many. While consuming a good amount of proteins, vitamins and nutrients are essential for good looking skin, one also needs to follow a nourishing skincare routine. Check out these amazing products that help to cleanse, exfoliate, tone, moisturise and treat your skin.

Vedas Cure Kumkumadi oil and Charcoal Facewash

Vedas Cure Kumkumadi oil and Facewash is perfect for someone who is very particular about their skincare routine. Kumkumadi oil particularly is very good for the skin as it prevents acne and is enriched with anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties. The oil also works as a cleanser and is good to moisturise the skin after a day of heavy makeup. Wash your face with a Vedas Cure CharCoal Face Wash and then apply the oil.

Vedas Cure Kumkumadi oil and Charcoal Facewash

Swara Bliss Cosmetics

Swara Blis is one brand that deserves an applaud for how magically it works on the skin and hair. The Rose Shea Butter Scrub Soap with Rose Petals smoothens the skin as well as moisturize. On the other hand, Swara Bliss Iditri Hair Mask strengthens hair follicles and fights dandruff. Trust us, the products are very effective. Added bonus- the packaging is sustainable and with a zero-waste process. If you are not tempted by the look of it, you will definitely want to give it a try for its natural fragrance in products. Not just skincare, Swara Bliss provides effective lip care oils, scrubs and gels that work wonders.

Swara Bliss Cosmetics

Derma Essentia Vitamin C serum and ultra-hydrating moisturiser

Derma Essentia ultra-hydrating moisturiser works best with long-lasting hydration. It helps restore the natural glow of the skin and reduces transepidermal water loss. It is best for those who have dry and sensitive skin. On the other hand, it is a proven fact that our skin requires Vitamin C. The Derma Essentia Vitamin C serum is loaded with ceramide III, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid along with vitamin C. It protects the skin from damage and aids in anti-ageing. It also evens the skin tone and helps achieve flawless skin.

Derma Essentia Vitamin C serum and ultra-hydrating moisturiser

Men's Lab Essential Combo

Not just young girls and women, men also need to take care of their skin. A little pampering does no harm. The Men’s Lab Essential Combo consists of Intimate Wash, Beard Protein, and Volcanic Face Wash. This algae-based intimate foaming wash restores the ph balance of the skin. The musk melon in the beard protein is rich in antioxidants that neutralize free radicals to keep hair healthy and strong. The shea butter builds the layer over beard hair, protecting against harmful dust particles and UV radiation. Face wash in this combo is ideal for all skin types, especially for oily skin, skin with acne, or acne problems.

Men's Lab Essential Combo

UrbanGuru Grooming and Hygiene combo

The UrbanGuru combo consists of an Insta glow fairness cream, Charcoal black Peel-off Mask, and Charcoal Activated Purifying face wash with Apple Cider Vinegar.