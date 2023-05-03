Summer special: These are the oils you need in your routine

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Summer special: These are the oils you need

During the summer, not only do people feel fatigued, but stress levels can also rise significantly. Sweating can cause hair to become oily quickly, making it necessary to use cold oil to manage it. Interestingly, these oils not only benefit the hair but can also help alleviate headaches and soothe the nerves. Let's take a closer look at these oils and their benefits.

Cool hair oil for summer:

1. Peppermint oil

Applying pepper oil in the summer is not only beneficial for your hair, but it also accelerates your blood circulation. Apart from this, it is antibacterial and antifungal, two things that help in hair growth by cleaning the scalp.

2. Camphor and clove oil

Cooper and clove oil help calm your nerves, along with your hair. Apart from this, this oil reduces headaches and calms the neurons, which can make you feel better. Also, you can prepare this oil yourself. For this, cook cloves in any oil and cook camphor. Then apply it to your hair and massage it.

3. Nilgiri oil

Eucalyptus oil is helpful in reducing headaches and tension. Apart from this, this oil calms the nerves and makes you feel better. So, take eucalyptus oil and apply it to your hair. It is helpful in cleaning the scalp and reducing dandruff and scalp infections.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice).

