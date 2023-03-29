Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Is keratin treatment really worth the hype? Here are the side effects

Keratin treatment is a popular hair care procedure that is designed to smooth and straighten the hair, reduce frizz, and increase shine. This treatment is particularly beneficial for individuals with curly or wavy hair who desire a straighter, more manageable look. The treatment involves the application of a keratin solution to the hair, which is then sealed in with heat. Keratin treatments can last for several months, making them a popular choice for individuals who want to reduce their styling time and maintain a sleek look.

Here are four side effects to be aware of before trying keratin hair treatment:

Hair breakage

While keratin treatments are designed to strengthen hair, they can actually cause damage and breakage if not done correctly. The high heat used in the process can weaken the hair shaft, leading to breakage and split ends. Additionally, if the hair is already damaged or over-processed, the treatment can exacerbate the problem.

Allergic reactions

Keratin hair treatment involves the use of chemicals, which can cause allergic reactions in some people. Symptoms of an allergic reaction can include redness, itching, and a rash. It is essential to do a patch test before the treatment to ensure that you are not allergic to any of the ingredients.

Hair loss

In rare cases, keratin hair treatment can lead to hair loss. This can happen if the treatment is done too frequently, as the high heat and chemicals can damage the hair follicles. Additionally, if the treatment is not done correctly, it can lead to hair breakage and thinning.

Health risks

The chemicals used in keratin hair treatment, such as formaldehyde, have been linked to health risks such as cancer and respiratory problems. While many keratin treatments now claim to be formaldehyde-free, some still contain small amounts of the chemical. It is essential to research the brand and ingredients thoroughly before undergoing the treatment.

It is essential to care for your hair properly after the treatment to prevent damage and maintain the results. If you experience any adverse reactions, it is crucial to seek medical attention immediately.

