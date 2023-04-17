Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Gua sha: Wonderful benefits of this chinese therapy

Gua sha is an ancient Chinese healing technique that has gained popularity in recent years as a skincare tool. This technique involves using a smooth, flat tool, often made of jade or rose quartz, to gently massage the face and body, promoting lymphatic drainage, reducing inflammation, and improving circulation. While gua sha has been used for centuries in traditional Chinese medicine to treat a variety of ailments, it has recently been recognized for its potential benefits in promoting healthy, glowing skin.

Benefits of gua sha

Promotes blood circulation:

Gua sha promotes blood circulation through the use of a smooth, flat tool that is gently scraped against the skin. This scraping motion can help to increase blood flow to the treated area, which can bring more oxygen and nutrients to the cells and tissues.

Removes fine lines and wrinkles

When using gua sha on the face, the gentle scraping motion helps to promote blood circulation, which can bring more oxygen and nutrients to the skin cells. This increased circulation can help to stimulate collagen production, which is essential for maintaining skin elasticity and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Promotes lymphatic drainage

When using gua sha on the face, the gentle scraping motion helps to increase blood flow and stimulate the lymphatic system. This can help to eliminate any fluid buildup in the face, which can in turn reduce puffiness and improve overall skin tone. By promoting lymphatic drainage, gua sha can also help to detoxify the skin and reduce the appearance of dark circles and under-eye bags.

Relieves neck pain

Studies have found that gua sha is effective in relaxing the muscles in the neck by stimulating the parasympathetic nervous system. This helps to reduce tension and promotes relaxation, thus alleviating pain and discomfort.

While further research is needed to fully understand the benefits of gua sha, its ability to promote circulation and potentially provide other health benefits make it an intriguing option for those seeking natural and holistic approaches to wellness.

