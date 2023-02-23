Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Five great makeup hacks to save you tons of time

Doing makeup can be a lengthy process. It includes some artistic aptitude and some science and logic in its application. With the advent of new products but with all the less time, it can get hectic, especially for those who do makeup on a daily basis. For daily office - goers, time is mostly a constraint. However, if one resorts to certain genius hacks, one can save a lot of time and energy. With these genius shortcuts, one can surely cut down on a lot of chaos and waste of time.

Brushes: Makeup brushes are a very important tool. They can make or break the makeup. But maintaining them is a complicated process. So instead of going through various long steps, just swish the makeup brushes in very moist antibacterial soaps. Wash under the tap in cold water. Leave to dry the hairy side down on a rack, preferably close to sunlight

Blush: If you mess up where and when to apply blush and end up adding layers, you can follow the foolproof method of applying the blush before the foundation. By doing this you will achieve the minimal glowy flushed look you always desired.

Mascara: If you want to revive dried-out mascara, add saline solution used for contact lenses. To make sure they mix, blow dry the mascara bottle for thirty seconds. Now shake the bottle well. It is ready to use.

Lipstick: If you want to have an endless supply of lipstick shades, turn to your eyeshadow palette. Take an earbud and coat it with petroleum jelly. Dab it in the eye - shadows to make your desired lip colour. You can also mix two shades to get a colour of your choice.

Creating beachy waves: If you want to have those beachy vibes to add style and texture to your hair, you can divide your hair into half. Make one braid with the upper section and another with the bottom section of the hair. Repeat on both sides. Now flatten with a flatiron down all four. Unbraid them before leaving the house.

