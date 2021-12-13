Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HARNAAZ SANDHU Everything about Harnaaz Sandhu, who brought Miss Universe crown home after 21 years

Highlights Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021

She is a Chandigarh-based model, who is pursuing her master's degree in public administration

On June 15, 2019, she represented Punjab at Femina Miss India 2019

Chandigarh's Harnaaz Sandhu has been crowned Miss Universe 2021! The 21-year-old, representing India at the 70th Miss Universe 2021, brought home the crown, two decades after Lara Dutta won the title in 2000. The grand event was held in Eilat, Israel. Harnaaz bagged the title by defeating her fellow contestants from Paraguay and South Africa. She was crowned by her predecessor Andrea Meza from Mexico.

Who is Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu?

Harnaaz Sandhu is a Chandigarh-based model, who is pursuing her master's degree in public administration. Sandhu started her journey in pageantry when she won Times Fresh Face in 2017, representing Chandigarh at the age of 17. She later won the LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021 title.

In a grand ceremony held on September 30, the diva won 'Miss Universe India 2021.' The prestigious title and was honoured by Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon.

On June 15, 2019, she represented Punjab at Femina Miss India 2019 and competed against 29 other candidates at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai, India. She finished in the Top 12. The actress-model enjoys acting, singing, dancing, yoga, swimming, horse riding and cooking. She is also a mental health advocate.

Before Harnaaz Sandhu, only two Indians have won the title of Miss Universe - actors Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

Meanwhile, Harnaaz has worked in Punjabi films like "Yaara Diyan Poo Baran" and "Bai Ji Kuttange".

Also Read: India's Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021