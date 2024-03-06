Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA announces Rs 10 lakh cash reward on suspected bomber's information

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security personnel stand guard at the Rameshwaram cafe blast site, in Bengaluru.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for information about the bomber in 'The Rameshwaram Cafe' blast case in Bengaluru.

The identity of those who will provide information regarding the suspect will be kept confidential, the probing agency said.

Image Source : INDIA TVNIA announces Rs 10 lakh cash reward on suspected bomber's information in The Rameshwaram Cafe blast case.

The suspect in The Rameshwaram Cafe blast case was seen in the CCTV footage.

According to reports, the accused had arrived to the cafe in a bus. He entered the restaurant at around 11:30 AM on Friday, ordered a Rawa Idli and went to the dining area. However, he did not eat the ordered food. The suspect, who was carrying a bag, left it in the dining area and escaped from the eatery.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said that the investigation of the Rameshwaram cafe blast in which 10 people were injured has been handed over to Central Crime Branch and that no arrest has been made in connection with the incident.

In a post on 'X', he said, "Investigation of the case has been handed over to the Central Crime Branch (CCB). All the injured are recovering. No arrest (have been) made."

Police sources said that four persons have been detained for questioning in connection with the low-intensity bomb blast at a Bengaluru eatery. They were picked up from Dharwad, Hubballi and Bengaluru.

Dayananda said that the investigation into the incident, caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), is in full swing.

"Several teams are working on different leads obtained so far," he said.

"Keeping in mind the sensitivity of the case and the security concerns, we appeal to the media to not indulge in speculation and cooperate," Dayananda said.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened across Bengaluru, especially at Kempegowda International Airport, M Chinnaswamy cricket stadium, bus stands, railway stations and other areas which witness a higher footfall, following the incident in Brookefield in one of the IT corridors of the city.

The Bengaluru Police has registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act in connection with the explosion at the popular quick-service eatery.

ALSO READ | 'Hand over Shajahan Sheikh to CBI today': Calcutta High Court to Bengal CID