UPSC Civil Services 2023: Notification for Prelims to release this week? Know here

UPSC Civil Services 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) can soon release the notification for the UPSC Civil Services 2023 Exam, According to the exam calendar released by the UPSC, the notification for the Civil Services 2023 Prelims Exam is anticipated to be issued soon (this week). Interested candidates will be able to apply for the exam on the official website of the commission, once the notice gets released.

UPSC Civil Services 2023: Notification

The official notification for the UPSC Civil Services will be issued on upsc.gov.in. As of now, the personality test and the interview round are underway for the UPSC Civil Services 2022. According to the schedule for the UPSC Civil Services 2022, the interview round will begin on January 30, 2023.

Recently, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the annual calendar for Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2023. As per the examination calendar, the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 notification will be out on February 1, 2023. The Last Date for receipt of Applications will be February 21, 2023. According to the calendar, the exam will be conducted on May 28, 2023.

