UPSC NDA 2023: Registration started on upsconline.nic.in | check how to apply and latest updates

UPSC NDA 2023: The union public service commission has released the notification for UPSC NDA 2023. The registration process has started on the official website of UPSC. Interested candidates can now apply for the exam online. Candidates who are interested in joining the defence can now register for National Defence Academy & Naval Academy (I) Exam 2023. Check here all the important details.

As per the notification released for UPSC NDA 2023, the commission has asked the candidates to read the eligibility carefully. The official notification reads, 'The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions for admission to the Examination. Their admission at all the stages of the examination will be purely provisional subject to satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions.'

UPSC NDA 2023 full schedule:

Name of Examination National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2023 Date of Notification 21/12/2022 Date of Commencement of Examination 16/04/2023 Duration of Examination One Day Last Date for Receipt of Applications 10/01/2023 - 6:00 pm

How to apply for UPSC NDA 2023 (as per the official notification):

'Candidates are required to apply online by using the website upsconline.nic.in. It is essential for the applicant to register himself/herself first at the One Time Registration (OTR) platform, available on the Commission’s website, and then proceed for filling up the online application for the examination. OTR has to be registered only once in a lifetime. This can be done anytime throughout the year. If the candidate is already registered, he/she can proceed straightway to filling up the online application for the examination.'

The last date for submission and withdrawal of applications, check here:

The Online Applications can be filled up to 10th January 2023 till 6:00 PM.

The online Applications can be withdrawn from 18.01.2023 to 24.01.2023 till 6:00 PM.

