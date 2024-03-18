TN MRB Recruitment 2024: Notification out for Assistant Surgeon posts, apply online from April 24

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TN MRB Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2024 notification released

TN MRB Recruitment 2024: The Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Surgeon (General) under Advt No 01/2024. As per the official notification, the online application procedure will start on April 24 and conclude on May 15.

A total of 2,553 vacancies are to be recruited for the post of Assistant Surgeon. The selection of the candidates will be done based on the Tamil Langauge Eligibility Test, and Computer-Based Test. Candidates can check educational qualifications, how to apply, application fee and other details below.

TN MRB Recruitment 2024: Important dates

Commencement of submission of application through Online mode: April 24

Last date for submission of Application (Online Registration & Online payment): May 15

Date of Computer Based Examination Will be intimated later

TN MRB Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

The distribution of vacancies will be announced later.



Educational Qualification: The candidate should have an MBBS degree from a recognized University. Candidate should have served as House Surgeon (CRRI) for not less than twelve months. Candidate must be a registered practitioner within the meaning of the Madras Medical Registration Act, 1914. Candidates should have registered their name in the Tamil Nadu Medical Council on or before the last date of this Notification.

Age Limit -

SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBC&DNCs, BCs, BCMs (including Ex-Servicemen belonging to these communities): 59 Years

Others: 37 years

Differently abled candidate to others: 47 years

Ex-Servicemen belonging to others: 50 years

How to apply?

Visit the official website of Medical Services

Recruitment Board, mrb.tn.gov.in

Click on 'online registration'

Select the name of the post of Assistant Surgeon (General)

Fill out the application form carefully

Upload scanned copy of colour photograph and, scanned copy of signature

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Application Fee

SC/SCA/ST/DAP(PH): Rs. 500/-

Others: Rs. 1000/-