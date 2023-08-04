SSC CGL Answer Key 2023: Last date to raise objection at ssc.nic.in today

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY SSC CGL Answer Key 2023 objection window closes today

SSC CGL Tier 1 answer key 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the objection window against Combined Graduate Level (Tier 1) Exam 2023 answer key today, August 4. Candidates can download and raise objections against the SSC CGL answer key through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The Commission has released the SSC CGL answer key on August 2 and allowed candidates to challenge the tentative key till August 4. Aspirants can challenge the SSC CGL Tier 1 answer key online by submitting an objection form along with a payment of Rs 100 for each question challenged. A panel of subject experts will review the grievances raised by the candidates and will revise the responses of all candidates accordingly.

Based on the revised final answer key, the Commission will declared the SSC CGL tier 1 result 2023. The tier 1 examination was held from July 14 to July 27 at various exam centers across the country. Candidates can also download the question paper and response sheets online through the website. Aspirants will have to log in with their registered login ID and password in order to download the response sheet.

SSC CGL answer key 2023: How to raise objection?

Candidates can download the SSC CGL answer key by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, 'SSC CGL answer key 2023'

Go to the login page and key in your details

SSC CGL answer key 2023 will appear on the screen

.Proceed to raise grievances and pay the objection fee

Download the objection receipt and save it for future reference.

Direct Link: SSC CGL answer key 2023