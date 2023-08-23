India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Registration last date for 30,041 vacancies today, 10th pass can apply

Follow us on Image Source : FILE India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 last date to apply

India Post GDS Vacancy 2023: The Indian Postal Department will close the registration for Gramin Dak Sevak recruitment 2023 today, August 23. Candidates who have not yet applied for the India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 can fill in the online application form through the official website-- indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

India Post is conducting the GDS recruitment process to fill a total of 30,041 vacancies across 23 postal circles in India. The candidates will be shortlisted after the screening of their applications. The final selection will based on the marks obtained by the applicants in Class 10th.

India Post GDS Vacancy 2023 Dates

Start date of online application - August 2, 2023

Last date to fill application form - August 23, 2023

Application correction window - August 24 to 26, 2023

ALSO READ| India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 30,041 vacancies by August 23, opportunity for 10th pass

India Post GDS Vacancy: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Applicants must have passed class 10th from a recognized school education board with Maths, local language and English as a core subjects.

Age Limit

The age of the candidates applying for these posts should be between 18 years and 40 years.

India Post GDS Vacancy 2023 Application fee

General and OBC category candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as application fee, whereas SC, ST and female candidates are exempt from fee payment.

How to apply