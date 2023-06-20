Haryana HSSC exam 2023 dates revised, check fresh dates, admit card dates, and more

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Download Haryana HSSC exam 2023 revised schedule at hssc.gov.in

Haryana HSSC exam 2023 new dates: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has rescheduled the written exam dates for various groups and categories. Candidates who applied for the recruitment exam against the advertisement number 03/2023 of Group C Posts cet can check the new exam dates on the official website of HSSC - hssc.gov.in.

Earlier, the exam was to held between June 24 and June 25 at various exam centres. Now, the exam will be conducted on July 1, 2023 and July 2, 2023 in two shifts - Morning (10.30 AM to 12.15 PM) and Evening (3.15 PM to 5.00 PM). The entry time for the morning shift will be 8.30 AM to 9.30 AM and for the evening shift, it will be 1.15 PM to 2.15 PM. Candidates will not be allowed to appear in the exam hall after the due time.

The commission has also updated a fresh schedule of exam dates for various groups. In this regard, the District Public Relations Officer, Haryana (DPR, Haryana) has also informed about the latest announcement and change in the exam dates through its Twitter handle.

According to the notice, the exam for 49's written exam has been postponed and the fresh dates will be announced later. The candidates will be able to download HSSC recruitment 2023 exam admit card from June 28, 2023 through the HSSC portal. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website of HSSC for the latest updates.