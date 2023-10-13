Gujarat Board Class 10, 12 dates announced at geseb.org, check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Gujarat Board Class 10, 12 dates out

GSEB Time Table 2024, Gujarat Board Class 10, 12 exam dates 2024: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has released the exam schedule for the class 10, and 12 exams for the academic year 2023-24. Students who will appear in the board exam next year can check the complete timetable on the official website of GSEB, geseb.org. The announcement of the class 10, 12 exams timetable has been done by the Gujarat Cheif Minister Bhupendra Patel.

According to the timetable, the Gujarat Board class 10, and 12 exams will be continued for nearly 15 days and the exams will conclude on March 26. The board has announced the exam dates in advance for the convenience of the students. The GSEB class 10th board exams will commence on March 11, 2024 and end on March 22, 2024.

The exam for Class 12th Science Stream and General Stream, Higher Uttar Banayadi Stream, Vocational Stream, Sanskrit Madhyamya Exam March - 2024 will be conducted between March 11 to 26.

Along with the announcement of the exam dates, the board has introduced changes in the classes 10 and 12 exam pattern keeping in mind the National Education Policy 2020. According to the new update, the weightage of the objective-type questions has been raised from 20 to 30 per cent, and in descriptive questions, the weightage has declined from 30 to 20 per cent.

Further, class 12th science students of Gujarat Board can take one or all supplementary exams in June - July to improve their results. The best of two subject marks will be considered, the state government stated.

Now, class 10 students will be able to appear for supplementary exams in three subjects. Earlier, this criterion was only for two subjects. Similarly, class 12 general stream students can appear in the supplementary exams for two subjects instead of one.

GSEB Time Table 2024 for Class 10th

Dates Subjects March, 11 First Language: Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/English/Urdu/Sindhi/Tamil/Telugu/Odia March 13 Standard Mathematics / Basic Mathematics March 15 Social Science March 18 Science March 20 English (Second Language) March 21 Gujarati (Second Language) March 22 Second Language: (Hindi/Sindhi/Sanskrit/Farsi/Arabic/Urdu), Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness, Travel Tourism, Retail

GSEB Time Table 2024 for Class 12th Science

Dates Subject March 11 Physics March 13 Horticulture March 15 Biology March 18 Mathematics March 20 English (First Language), English (Second Language) March 22 Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, Tamil, Sindhi, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic, Computer Education (theory)

