CBSE class 10th, 12th board exam 2024 form submission date extended for private students, check details

CBSE class 10th 12th Board exam 2024 form submission last date extended for private students

CBSE Board Exam 2024 form: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date of exam form submission for class 10th, and 12th board exam 2024. The exam form submission date has been extended for private students. All those preparing for next year's board exam can check the official notice on CBSE's website, cbse.gov.in.

According to the official schedule, the board has extended the last date after receiving various representations from the students. According to the latest updates from CBSE, the exam form submission date for Class 10, and 12 private Students has been extended till October 18 without a late fee.

All those who miss the chance to submit the exam by October 18, can submit applications with a late fee by October 25. The window to submit 10th, and 12th exam forms with late fees will open on October 19.

The process of submitting the exam forms for classes 10th, and 12th for private students started on September 12. As per the information shared by the board on September 5, students who have been placed in compartment in the exam, students who have been placed in compartment in first chance compartment exam, failed/essential repeat students of 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, passed out students of 2023 who wish to appear for improving their performance in one or more subjects, passed out students of 2022, 2023 who wish to appear in an additional subject etc can submit their exam forms.

CBSE Board Exams 2024 will be held in February/March/April for private students. Candidates have been advised to stay tuned to the official website for more updates.