BJD suspends four Odisha MLAs for cross-voting in Rajya Sabha elections

Bhubaneswar:

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Saturday suspended six of its Odisha MLAs for cross-voting in the recently held elections to four Rajya Sabha seats from the state. The party led by former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik cited anti-party activities by the legislators behind its decision, saying they were suspended based on the examination by BJD Disciplinary Committee.

"Pursuant to the show cause notices issued by the Chief Whip, Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the replies received from the MLA's, due examination of the replies by the BJD Disciplinary Committee and as per the decision taken in Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of BJD today, the following MLA's of BJD are hereby suspended from the party with immediate effect for their involvement in anti party activities including cross voting in the recent election to Rajya Sabha violating the core principle of BJD Constitution which mandates absolute loyalty to the party's collective decisions," the BJD release stated.

Who are the suspended BJD MLAs?

The six MLAs who have been suspended are Chakramani Kanhar of Baliguda, Naba Kishore Mallick of Jayadev, Souvic Biswal of Choudwar-Cuttack, Subasini Jena of Basta, Ramakanta Bhoi of Tirtol, and Devi Ranjan Tripathy of Banki.

The party had earlier issued a show-cause notice to them, asking for reasons behind their actions. They submitted their replies by Friday evening, but the BJD leadership was not satisfied by them, said Pramila Mallik, who is BJD's chief whip in the 147-member Odisha Legislative Assembly.

Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in power in the state, won two of the four Rajya Sabha seats in Odisha that went to polls last Monday. Another independent candidate backed by the saffron party also won. The remaining one seat was bagged by Patnaik's party.

While the total number of BJP legislators and Independent MLAs supporting the ruling party was 82 in the 147-member House, the saffron party candidates secured 93 first preference votes, which was 11 more than its strength in the Assembly. Of these 11 votes, eight were of BJD MLAs and three of Congress legislators, an official had said, as reported by news agency PTI.

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