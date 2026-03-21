After Kanye West and Flipperachi, Shakira's India concert postponed due to ongoing geopolitical situation

New Delhi:

Recently, global star Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and Dhurandhar Fa9la rapper Flipperachi had their India concerts postponed. Adding to this, Colombian singer Shakira, who was scheduled to perform in India on April 10 and April 15, has now also had her concerts postponed.

The organisers of Shakira's India Tour 2026 informed audiences on Saturday, March 21, via an Instagram post. Her India tour has been postponed due to the ongoing geopolitical situation. Read on for more details.

Shakira's India concert postponed

The statement read, "Due to the prevailing geopolitical situation and regional tensions, the Feeding India Concert featuring Shakira has been postponed until further notice. The well-being of our fans, the artist, and the production team remains our foremost priority. All ticket holders will receive a full refund, automatically processed to your original mode of payment. We're working with the artist team to find a new date and will share updates as soon as we have them. Feeding India Concert has always stood for something greater – and that commitment remains unchanged. For any queries, write to events@district.in Thank you for your understanding and patience (sic)." Take a look below:

In the caption, the organisers assured that all ticket holders will receive a full refund within 5–7 business days, writing, "All ticket holders will receive a full refund via their original mode of payment in 5-7 business days.

Feeding India Concert 2026 venue yet to be announced

On the ticket booking platform District by Zomato, the Feeding India Concert 2026 featuring Shakira shows the venue as 'to be announced.' Take a look at the screengrab below:

(Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM DISTRICT BY ZOMATO)Screengrab from District by Zomato showing the details of Shakira's concert.

For those who may not know, Waka Waka singer Shakira was set to perform at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse on April 10 and Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on April 15. However, her India tour has been postponed, and the new concert dates have not been announced yet.

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