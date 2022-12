Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

CBSE CTET Date Sheet 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the date sheet for the CTET 2022 Exam on the official website. As per the official notice of the board, the CTET 2022 exam will start on December 28, 2022, and will end on February 07, 2023. CTET 2022 exam will be held on December 28, 29, January 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 23, 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, February 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, and 7, 2023 as per the official notice of the board.