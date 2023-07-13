BPSC 69th Prelims 2023 registrations from July 15; 235 vacancies on offer

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BPSC 69th CCE Prelims 2023 registrations to start on July 15

BPSC 69th CCE Prelims 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will commence the registration process for the 69th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2023 on July 15. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the BPSC 69th prelims exam 2023 through the official website of the BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The application process will start on July 15 and will conclude on August 5, 2023.

The Commission is conducting the Bihar 69th Combined Competitive Exam to fill a total of 235 vacant posts in various departments of the state government. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of prelims, mains, and personality tests. According to the official schedule released by the BPSC, the 69th CCE prelims will be held on September 30, 2023, and the mains written exam will be conducted in February 2024.

BPSC 69th Prelims 2023 Registration Date

Notification date - June 28, 2023

Start date of online application - July 15, 2023

Last date to fill application form - August 5, 2023

Prelims exam date - September 30, 2023

Mains exam date - February 2024

Interview/Personality test - April-May 2024

BPSC 69th CCE 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must have completed graduation or equivalent exam from a recognized university. Applicants can refer to the official notification for more details.

Age Limit: The age of the candidates should be between 20 and 27 years.

Application Fee

Candidates from the general category have to pay Rs 600 as an application fee. Applicants from SC, ST, women candidates of Bihar and all PwD categories will have to pay Rs 150.

