RSMSSB Computor Recruitment 2023: Registration for 583 posts begins today, apply at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB Recruitment 2023: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has commenced the registration process for Computor Recruitment 2023. Eligible candidates can fill in the RSMSSB Computor Recruitment 2023 application form through the official website-- rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
RSMSSB is conducting the Computor recruitment exam 2023 to fill a total of 583 vacancies in the department which includes 512 Non-TSP posts and 71 TSP posts. The application process will be conducted between July 12 and August 10, 2023. The selection of a candidate will be based on the written exam and interview. The RSMSSB Computor written exam is likely to be held on October 14, 2023.
RSMSSB Computor Recruitment 2023 Dates
- Start date of online application - July 12, 2023
- Last date to fill RSMSSB Computor application form - August 10, 2023
- Written exam date - October 14, 2023
RSMSSB Computor Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details
- Non-TSP posts - 512
- TSP posts - 71
Total Vacancy - 583 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics or Statistics from a recognised university.
Age Limit
The age of the applicant should be between 18 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2024.
Application Fee
Candidates belonging to general category/ BC (creamy layer)/ EBC (creamy layer) will have to pay Rs 600 as a registration fee, while BC (non-creamy layer)/ EBC (non-creamy layer)/EWS/SC/ST/PwD categories candidates will have to pay Rs 400.
