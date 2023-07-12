RSMSSB Computor Recruitment 2023: Registration for 583 posts begins today, apply at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV RSMSSB Computor Recruitment 2023 registration starts today

RSMSSB Recruitment 2023: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has commenced the registration process for Computor Recruitment 2023. Eligible candidates can fill in the RSMSSB Computor Recruitment 2023 application form through the official website-- rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB is conducting the Computor recruitment exam 2023 to fill a total of 583 vacancies in the department which includes 512 Non-TSP posts and 71 TSP posts. The application process will be conducted between July 12 and August 10, 2023. The selection of a candidate will be based on the written exam and interview. The RSMSSB Computor written exam is likely to be held on October 14, 2023.

RSMSSB Computor Recruitment 2023 Dates

Start date of online application - July 12, 2023

July 12, 2023 Last date to fill RSMSSB Computor application form - August 10, 2023

August 10, 2023 Written exam date - October 14, 2023

RSMSSB Computor Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Non-TSP posts - 512

512 TSP posts - 71

Total Vacancy - 583 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics or Statistics from a recognised university.

Age Limit

The age of the applicant should be between 18 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2024.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to general category/ BC (creamy layer)/ EBC (creamy layer) will have to pay Rs 600 as a registration fee, while BC (non-creamy layer)/ EBC (non-creamy layer)/EWS/SC/ST/PwD categories candidates will have to pay Rs 400.

