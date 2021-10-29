Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE IMAGE UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2021 released. Direct link to download

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of the civil service prelims 2021 exam. The candidates who have appeared in the UPSC CSE Prelims examination can check their results on the official website - upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CSE 2021 Prelims Result: How to check

1. Visit the official website – upsc.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, Click on the "Written Result - CIVIL SERVICES (PRELIMINARY) EXAMINATION, 2021" link.

3. A PDF will appear.

4. Check your roll number.

5. Download the PDF for further reference.

UPSC CSE 2021 Prelims Result: Direct link

In a statement, the UPSC said, “In accordance with the Rules of the Examination, all successful candidates have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021."

“The dates and important instructions for filling up of the DAF-I and its submission will be announced in due course on the website of the Commission," it added.

It also said that the UPSC has a facilitation counter near the examination hall building in its premises at New Delhi's Dholpur House, where candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding their results.

The marks secured by the candidates as well as the cut-off of each stage will be released by the commission after the declaration of the final result.

UPSC Prelims 2021 is the first round in this recruitment process. Candidates who clear both Prelims and the Mains round will then appear for the Interview/Personality Test.