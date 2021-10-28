UPSC IES, ISS 2021 interview schedule released, important details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPSC IES, ISS interview schedule released

UPSC IES, ISS exam 2021: The Union Public Service Commission has released the interview schedule for the Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service. According to the schedule released, the interview for IES will be held on November 29, November 30 and December 1, while for ISS, it is scheduled to be held on November 29 and November 30.

The interview will be held in both the shifts- forenoon from 9 am and afternoon from 1 pm. The candidates need to produce original certificates- age, educational qualifications, others at the interview rounds.

The IES/ ISS exam result was earlier announced in September. A total of 56 candidates have qualified in the UPSC exam, of which 32 candidates passed in the Indian Economic Service exam and 24 candidates in the Indian Statistical Service exam.

For details on UPSC IES/ ISS exams, candidates can refer to the websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in.