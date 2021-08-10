IDBI Bank recruitment 2021: Vacancies for 920 executive posts, apply now

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE Apply till August 18 at idbibank.in

IDBI Bank recruitment 2021: IDBI Bank has released a recruitment notification inviting candidates to apply for various contract-based executive posts. The online application process will be concluded on August 18, candidates can apply at idbibank.in.

There are in total 920 executive posts, and the contract will be for a period of one year and can be extended to 2 years depending on the performance.

IDBI Bank recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualifications:

The candidates belong to general category need to possess a minimum 55 per cent marks in graduation, while 50 per cent marks for reserve category candidates- SC/ ST/ PWD.

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not be above 25 years. For details on age relaxations for reserved category candidates, please check the official notifications.

IDBI Bank recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website- idbibank.in Click on 'Careers link' Open 'Recruitment notification for contract' posts Fill in the application process details, and upload required documents Pay the application fees Download a copy, take a printout for further reference.

For details on IDBI bank recruitment, please visit the website- idbibank.in.

