Image Source : AP What jobseekers can do in time of Coronavirus?

The deadly coronavirus is not only showing its impact on healthcare, but it is also leading to the fall of the global economy. Amid travel restrictions, tourism of various countries is undergoing a downfall, while bans no commodities other than hand sanitisers and masks have witnessed an upsurge. Markets of almost every country in the world have been affected due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Meanwhile, the plunging market is also taking a toll on several jobs and businesses worldwide.

With plummeting Sensex and Nifty, investing money in the stock market too is not a wise option as of now. Instead, you can invest your time in following what could lead to getting better work opportunities when the world is through with the pandemic.

Hannah Mason, founder of 'The English Meeting Room' suggests things that would help you sail out in the time of global economic slowdown and recession, which has come out as an impact of the coronavirus spread.

According to Mason --

- Use your time in building relationships with recruiters as they might be less busy this time, amid work from home and mass shutdown in various cities. So, it might be a great time to make a phone call and remind them about your job search.

- One of the most important things you must do is to review your CV/resume and use this time to make sure it's up to date so you're ready for all the opportunities when they come.

- Don't give up and keep applying for new jobs. Whatever is happening, there will still be companies that are hiring. If others are taking a break, you'll face less competition!

- The Millenials might be limiting their outing and travel plans amid the coronavirus threat. The public gathering places have already been closed as people are left with no option other than being at home.

- They can utilize this time in brushing up their skills in their respective fields by reading and learning more. Binge-watch tutorial videos and connect with more people on social networking sites who can refer you for new job opportunities.

Several countries with World Health Organisation (WHO) are fighting against the coronavirus, keeping an optimistic approach that the world will get over this in the coming 2-3 months.

The COVID-19 virus that surfaced in China's Wuhan for the first time, has claimed over 7,000 live globally while more than 1,80,000 people have been affected so far.

In India, a total of 126 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported so far, out of which, two people have lost their lives.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus declared as a 'state calamity' in Kerala; 2,239 persons under observation

ALSO READ | Deadly coronavirus claims 425 lives in China so far; another 1,500-bed hospital to open soon