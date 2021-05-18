Bihar BPSC 66th mains exam 2021 postponed, check details

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL The main exam was scheduled to be held on June 4, 5 and 8

Bihar BPSC 66th mains exam 2021: The Bihar Public Service Commission has announced to postpone the 66th mains exam on May 17 due to surge in Covid-19 cases. The exam was scheduled to be held on June 4, 5 and 8.

As per the official notification, the new exam dates will be announced after reviewing the Covid-19 situation. The candidates qualified in prelims can appear for the mains exam. The prelims result was announced on March 24.

The registration process for the mains exam was closed on May 17. The recruitment exam is being conducted for 731 vacant posts, include supply inspector, block panchayat state officer and others. A total of 169 vacancies are reserved for women.

For detail on exam dates, recruitment process, candidates can check the website- bpsc.bih.nic.in.