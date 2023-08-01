World Lung Cancer Day 2023: These lifestyle choices can help reduce the risk of lung cancer

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Make these lifestyle choices to reduce the risk of lung cancer.

World Lung Cancer Day is observed annually on August 1st to raise awareness about the deadly disease. This year, the theme of World Lung Cancer Day is “A breath of prevention is better than expectation of long-term survival”. There are several common causes of lung cancer, including smoking cigarettes or other tobacco products, second-hand smoke exposure, air pollution, gas exposure and others. In addition to these environmental factors, there are certain genetic mutations that can increase an individual’s risk of developing lung cancer. People with family members who have had lung cancer are at an increased risk of developing the disease themselves.

The best way to reduce your risk of developing lung cancer is by avoiding exposure to some of these known carcinogens. This includes avoiding smoking cigarettes or other forms of tobacco products, avoiding second-hand smoke exposure, practising good air quality habits at home and work (such as cleaning air filters regularly), avoiding prolonged exposure to asbestos or radon gas exposure if possible, and seeing your doctor regularly for screenings if you have an increased risk due to family history or other risk factors.

According to Dr Meenu Walia, Senior Director - Medical Oncology (Breast, Gynaecology, Thoracic), Cancer Care / Oncology, Gynecologic Oncology, Thoracic Oncology, Medical Oncology, Breast Cancer, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, a few lifestyle changes can reduce the risk of lung cancer. Here are some methods and strategies to reduce the risk of lung cancer:

Quitting smoking as it reduces the risk of lung cancer even if someone has smoked for years.

Avoiding second-hand smoke. If anyone in your family or at the workplace smokes, urge them to stop smoking. Stay away from places where people smoke.

Avoiding occupational exposure to cancer-causing agents, inhalation of air pollutants, radon exposure and cooking fuel.

Adopting a balanced and nutritious diet. Consume plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins while limiting processed foods, excessive red meat consumption, and sugary drinks.

Replace sugar with Jaggery (Gud) as it is known to be a lung cleanser.

Engaging in regular physical activity can help maintain a healthy weight and improve overall well-being, which may contribute to a reduced risk of lung cancer.

Drinking plenty of water to stay hydrated, as it promotes overall health and may help maintain lung health.

Protecting yourself from air pollution. Try to avoid spending extended periods in areas with high levels of air pollution. If you live in an area with poor air quality, consider using air purifiers indoors and staying indoors during days of high pollution. Wear a mask whenever going outside. Plant air-purifying plants in your home and office.

It is important that everyone take part in educating themselves and their loved ones about the risks and signs associated with this serious disease. Together we can make a difference in fighting this disease.

