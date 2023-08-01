World Lung Cancer Day 2023: Signs, symptoms, how to detect the deadly disease at an early stage

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Here's how to detect lung cancer at an early stage.

World Lung Cancer Day is celebrated annually on August 1st to raise awareness and provide education on one of the leading causes of death worldwide. This year, World Lung Cancer Day 2023 is particularly important as the number of cases continues to rise each year. The theme for this year’s World Lung Cancer Day is “A breath of prevention is better than expectation on long-term survival”.

The most common type of lung cancer is non-small cell lung cancer, which accounts for nearly 80% of all lung cancers. It is important to be aware of the early signs and symptoms of lung cancer, as they can provide a window to early diagnosis and improved outcomes. The most common signs and symptoms of lung cancer include a persistent cough, chest pain, shortness of breath, coughing up blood, fatigue, weight loss, and hoarseness. Unfortunately, many people do not experience any of these signs and symptoms until the disease has advanced.

Early diagnosis is key to successful treatment and increased survival rates for lung cancer patients. It is important to talk to your doctor if you experience any of the above signs and symptoms, especially if they persist for more than a few weeks. Your doctor may order imaging studies such as a CT scan or x-ray to look for any suspicious masses in the lungs. If a suspicious mass is seen on the imaging study, your doctor may then order a biopsy to determine if it is indeed cancerous or not.

According to Dr Meenu Walia, Senior Director - Medical Oncology (Breast, Gynaecology, Thoracic), Cancer Care / Oncology, Gynecologic Oncology, Thoracic Oncology, Medical Oncology, Breast Cancer, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, detecting lung cancer at an early stage is crucial for improving treatment outcomes and increasing the chances of successful recovery. Here are some methods and strategies for early detection:

Stay Vigilant with Symptoms: Pay attention to any unusual and persistent symptoms such as a chronic cough, changes in a chronic cough, coughing up blood, shortness of breath, chest pain, unexplained weight loss, or recurrent respiratory infections. If you experience any of these symptoms, it's important to consult your doctor promptly.

Screening: Regular health check-ups can help in early detection. To catch hold of lung cancer early, there are screening options available such as Chest X-ray, Sputum cytology and Low-dose spiral/ helical CT scan. Low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans are commonly used for lung cancer screening in high-risk individuals, such as heavy smokers over the age of 55.

However, it is important to always remember that early detection does not prevent lung cancer but can lead to early treatment, which can significantly improve the chances of successful outcomes.

