Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK World Liver Day 2023: Stages of liver cirrhosis and its management

World Liver Say 2023: The liver is one of the most important organs of the body and is responsible for some of the filtering of all the toxins from the body and inducing digestion. In recent times, it has been seen that the cases of liver diseases are increasing among different age groups. The prevalence of Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in the general population varies from 8% to 20%.

Cirrhosis is a chronic liver condition caused by ongoing liver deterioration over time. Cirrhosis develops when the liver is injured, resulting in the formation of scar tissue. The illness is progressive and might result in irreparable liver damage, leading to organ failure. Increased alcohol consumption and viral infections like Hepatitis B and C are some of the common causes of cirrhosis.

Understanding the stages of Cirrhosis

In broad categorization, cirrhosis is divided into four stages based on the amount of scarring on the liver. The stages of cirrhosis are as follows:

Stage 1: In the early stages of cirrhosis, there may be no noticeable symptoms, but the liver begins to work less efficiently. This stage is called compensated cirrhosis, as the liver is still functioning well enough to carry out its vital functions.

In the early stages of cirrhosis, there may be no noticeable symptoms, but the liver begins to work less efficiently. This stage is called compensated cirrhosis, as the liver is still functioning well enough to carry out its vital functions. Stage 2: As the disease progresses, the liver's ability to function decreases, leading to a condition called decompensated cirrhosis. This stage is characterised by symptoms such as jaundice, fatigue, ascites (fluid buildup in the abdomen), and portal hypertension (increased pressure in the blood vessels that supply the liver).

As the disease progresses, the liver's ability to function decreases, leading to a condition called decompensated cirrhosis. This stage is characterised by symptoms such as jaundice, fatigue, ascites (fluid buildup in the abdomen), and portal hypertension (increased pressure in the blood vessels that supply the liver). Stage 3: In this stage, the liver is severely damaged, and its function is significantly compromised. The end-stage symptoms may include significant weight loss, confusion, abdominal swelling, bleeding, and kidney failure.

In this stage, the liver is severely damaged, and its function is significantly compromised. The end-stage symptoms may include significant weight loss, confusion, abdominal swelling, bleeding, and kidney failure. Stage 4: Liver failure is the most advanced stage of cirrhosis, where the liver is unable to function, leading to organ failure. Symptoms may include vomiting, confusion, and coma.

Image Source : FREEPIKWorld Liver Day 2023: Stages of liver cirrhosis and its management

Management of Cirrhosis

Although it is completely impossible to evade the risk of this dangerous condition, there are ways in which management can reduce its progression. The management of cirrhosis depends on the stage of the disease and the underlying cause. In the early stages, treatment focuses on preventing further damage to the liver and managing symptoms. Medication prescribed by the doctor and simple choices like a healthy diet, regular exercise, and avoiding alcohol can help improve liver function and prevent further damage. It is also recommended to add a healthy diet rich in Vitamin D and Omega 3 acids to the diet. These nutrients are essential for boosting liver health. In advanced stages, the focus shifts to managing complications and improving the quality of life. A liver transplant can also be an option to manage the advanced stages. It depends from one case to another.

(This article is attributed to Dr Amit Javed, Director - Department of Advanced Surgical Sciences & Onco-Surgeries at the CK Birla Hospital (R), Delhi)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

Latest Health News