World Health Day 2024: Lifestyle choices to reduce cancer risk for a healthier tomorrow

Every year, on April 7, World Health Day is observed to raise awareness about global health issues and promote healthier living habits. In 2024, the focus is on cancer prevention, urging individuals worldwide to adopt lifestyle choices that can reduce their risk of developing cancer and pave the way for a healthier future.

Cancer remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide, with millions of lives affected by its devastating impact each year. While certain risk factors for cancer, such as genetics and environmental exposures, are beyond our control, numerous lifestyle factors play a significant role in cancer prevention. On this World Health Day 2024, let us commit to making informed decisions that will lead to a healthier tomorrow for ourselves and future generations. Remember, small changes can make a big difference when it comes to cancer prevention and living a fulfilling life free from the burden of this disease.

According to Dr. Ashay Karpe, Founder and Director of Sunrise Oncology Centre, one way you can make this happen is by making a healthy diet your priority and maintaining an ideal weight. Obesity has been shown to cause many types of cancers including colourectal, pancreatic, breast and so on, according to several studies. Nutritious foods such as whole grains, fruits, vegetables and lean proteins required for effective body functioning should be consumed while reducing intake of processed foods as well as sugary drinks which will not only assist in maintaining the right weight but also provide essential nutrients necessary for general health improvement.

In addition, stopping any use of tobacco products is another significant measure towards preventing cancer cases. The largest number of deaths caused by cancer in the world is attributed to cigarette smoking, which accounts for 22% of such fatalities annually. Some chemicals in tobacco smoke are harmful because they damage DNA, leading to the development of lung throat and bladder cancer. Therefore, quitting smoking and avoiding second-hand smoke would significantly reduce chances among individuals toward developing various kinds of cancers, hence bettering their respiratory health.

Furthermore, moderating alcohol consumption is essential for reducing cancer risk. If you choose to drink alcohol, do so in moderation, and consider alternative beverages such as water or herbal teas to stay hydrated and support overall health.

Regular cancer screenings are also pivotal in early detection and treatment. Be proactive about scheduling screenings such as mammograms, Pap smears, and colonoscopies based on your age, gender, and family history. Detecting cancer in its earliest stages significantly increases the likelihood of successful treatment and improves long-term outcomes.

