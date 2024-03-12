What are Mumps?? Know symptoms, complications, treatment and more

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE What are Mumps?? Know symptoms, treatment and more

Mumps is a viral infection that primarily affects the salivary glands, causing swelling and discomfort and it is very contagious in nature. Owing to the introduction of Mumps vaccination, the number of cases of Mumps has significantly reduced yet, outbreaks can still occur, making it essential for parents to understand the basics of this illness.

Transmission:

According to Dr. Suresh Kumar Panuganti, Lead Consultant-Pediatric Critical Care and Pediatrics, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad, mumps is caused by the mumps virus, which is spread through respiratory droplets. This means, like most viruses, it can be contracted by coming into contact with saliva or mucus from an infected person, typically through coughing, sneezing, or sharing utensils.

Symptoms:

The hallmark symptom of mumps is swelling and tenderness of one or more salivary glands, usually the parotid glands located just below and at an angle of jaws on either side. Other common symptoms include fever, headache, myalgia or muscle pains, excessive tiredness, loss of appetite, painful movements of the jaw, and difficulty in chewing or opening the mouth. It is noteworthy that, not everyone who is infected develops symptoms (can remain completely asymptomatic), but they can still spread the virus to others (infective to others).

Complications:

While most cases of mumps are mild and resolve on their own within a few weeks, complications can occur, especially in older children and adults. These complications may include:

Orchitis - swelling of the testes which can rarely lead to infertility

- swelling of the testes which can rarely lead to infertility Aseptic meningitis - inflammation of brain coverings called meningitis

- inflammation of brain coverings called meningitis Encephalitis - infection of the brain and can present with seizures

- infection of the brain and can present with seizures Pancreatitis - it can cause swelling of almost any organ in the body and its associated complications

Prevention:

The most effective way to prevent mumps is through vaccination. The MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine is typically given to children in two doses, the first at 9 months of age and the second at 15 months of age; and the booster dose at 4-6 years of age. It is easily available and affordable; This vaccine not only protects against mumps but also against measles and rubella.

Treatment:

There is no specific treatment for mumps, but supportive care can help relieve symptoms. This includes getting plenty of rest, staying hydrated, and using over-the-counter pain relievers for fever and discomfort. It's also essential to avoid close contact with others, especially those who are at higher risk of complications until the contagious period has passed. It is better to avoid contact with all pregnant women. One should seek immediate medical attention in case of severe headache, altered sensorium, abnormal movements including seizures, severe abdominal pain, difficulty in breathing, neck stiffness or swelling or pain in testicles