World Kidney Day 2024: How to live well with kidney disease? Know 3 expert-backed rules for recovery

World Kidney Day 2024 is a momentous occasion that focuses on spreading awareness and understanding about kidney disease, its prevention and management. With the number of people living with kidney disease increasing every year, it is crucial to educate individuals on how to live well with this condition.

The incidence and prevalence of chronic kidney disease is increasing. Unfortunately, patients with CKD do not have overt symptoms until the disease has progressed significantly. Even if symptoms are present, the patient may not realise that they are due to CKD.

According to Dr Sashi Kiran A, Consultant Nephrologist, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad, chronic kidney disease (CKD), unfortunately, is a progressive condition. Over time almost all patients progress to a stage where they need either dialysis or a kidney transplant. Though this emphasises that there is no cure for CKD, there are certain rules which when followed may delay the progression of CKD.

Lifestyle modification: A sedentary life, obesity, indulgence in smoking and frequent consumption of over-the-counter painkillers can hasten the progression of kidney disease. Quit smoking and limit your alcohol intake. Get active and lose weight. It is recommended that patients with early stages of CKD take part in aerobic exercises for at least 30 to 45 minutes a day.

Dietary rules: a balanced diet would keep you healthy and minimise the risk of obesity. Restriction of salt and protein is important. Red meat consumption may be detrimental. Fruits with low potassium content like apples, papayas, berries and plums can be consumed in moderation. Staying adequately hydrated is important in the initial stages of CKD though it becomes increasingly important for fluid restriction in the late stages of CKD to prevent fluid overload.

Medical rules: be regular with your medications and doctor appointments. See that your blood pressure and blood sugar levels are normal. Since many patients with CKD also have other comorbidities, especially heart disease, it’s important to get evaluated for them. Get appropriately vaccinated after discussing it with your doctor. Since CKD inevitably progresses, discuss with your doctor about dialysis and renal transplant and get prepared for it.

